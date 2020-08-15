K’taka reports highest single-day spike of 8,818 Covid cases

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) Karnataka reported its highest single-day spike of 8,818 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, which pushed its overall tally to 2.19 lakh.

In the past 24 hours, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,495 infections, the highest single day rise, as the city tally rose to 87,680, out of which 34,858 are active, heath officials said.

Among other places, Ballari witnessed 759 infections, followed by Mysuru 635, Belagavi 358, Davangere 327, Daskshina Kannada 271, Udupi 241, Dharwad 239 and Vijayapura 232.

Meanwhile, 114 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide toll to 3,831. On an average, the state is witnessing 100 Covid fatalities a day.

As many as 6,629 more patients have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 1.34 lakh.

–IANS

sth/sdr/