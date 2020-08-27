K’taka reports highest single-day spike of 9,386 Covid cases

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (IANS) With the detection of 9,386 new cases in the last 24 hours, Karnataka has recorded the highest single-day spike which took its Covid-19 tally to 3.09 lakh, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said on Thursday.

For the second time, Bengaluru reported more than 3,000 cases at 3,357, lifting the city’s tally to 1.18 lakh, out of which 35,989 are active cases.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 895 infections, followed by Ballari (550), Davangere (391), Hassan (334), Belagavi (318), Shivamogga (306) and Dakshina Kannada (297).

Meanwhile, 141 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the statewide toll to 5,232.

Despite the rising infections, the southern state has been regularly witnessing steady recoveries. On Thursday, 7,866 people were discharged from the hospital, raising the total number of recoveries to 2.19 lakh.

Of the 3.09 lakh cases, 84,987 are active while 747 are in the ICU.

