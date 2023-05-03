INDIA

K’taka: Rs 1 cr found hidden in tree located in Cong candidate’s brother’s house

Days before Karnataka goes to the polls, Income Tax officers on Wednesday seized Rs 1 crore hidden between the branches of a tree in Mysuru.

According to sources, the money was seized from a tree located inside the residential compund of K. Subramanya Rai, the brother of Ashok Kumar Rai, who is contesting from the Puttur Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada district on a Congress ticket.

The authorities are investigating the money trail to ascertain whether it leads to the Congress candidate, and why the money was didden in Mysuru, sources said.

The money found was in the denomination of Rs 500 currency notes, which were hidden in boxes used to keep fruits and kept between the branches of the tree, according to sources.

The 224-member Karnataka Assembly goes to the polls on May 10, while the counting of votes will be taken up on May 13.

