INDIA

K’taka RTI activist death case handed over to CID

NewsWire
The suspicious death case of an RTI activist in Davanagere district has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) following a complaint by the family members. The department has also suspended a police sub-inspector and a constable in this regard.

The 40-year-old RTI activist was found suspiciously dead near Tolahunase village in Davanagere taluk in the early hours of May 28. The police claimed that H.R. Harish Halli was taken into custody in connection with a police case.

Police maintained that Harish Halli jumped out of an official vehicle in which he was being taken and sustained severe injuries. He was shifted to the hospital and succumbed to injuries later.

Harish, a resident of Kabbala village in Channagiri taluk, faced charges of fabricating property documents and grabbing it. He was arrested from his wife’s place in Kakanoora village.

The family members had staged a protest before the police station and claimed that police had murdered Harish. His wife had filed a complaint against PSI Krishnappa and two police constables. Davanagere SP Dr. K. Arun visited the spot and monitored the investigations.

