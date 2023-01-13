INDIA

K’taka RTI activist murder: Accused govt officer surrenders in court

NewsWire
0
0

An accused government officer in the murder case of an RTI activist surrendered before the local court in Davanagere district of Karnataka on Friday.

A.T. Nagaraj, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) attached to the Hiremallanahole Gram Panchayat is the accused person. The Second Additional District Court handed him over to the police custody.

Ramakrishna, 30, an RTI activist was killed on January 7 at a dhaba near Hosakere in Jagalur taluk in Davanagere district.

The gang had attacked him with iron rods and smashed his head with a stone. Later, investigations showed that one of the gang members involved in the murder was a relative of the accused PDO.

The family of the victim had alleged that the accused PDO was behind the murder. RTI activist Ramakrishna, a resident of Gowripura had a good reputation for exposing corrupt officials in the region.

Locals also explained that he had vowed to send the corrupt officers to the prison. The victim was attacked while having lunch at the dhaba.

The incident had raised concerns in the state and the family refused to conduct final rites until the police department assured action.

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder.

The police have formed a special team to nab other accused persons. The main accused is still absconding. Police probe has revealed that a 10-member gang attacked the RTI activist and killed him.

20230113-122008

