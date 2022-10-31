INDIA

K’taka schoolboy enacting Bhagat Singh’s execution, dies accidentally

A 12-year-old schoolboy rehearsing the hanging of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh for a play, died accidentally in Chitradurga district of the state, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Sujay Gowda, a Class 7 student, was practising for the role when he was alone at home.

According to police, Sujay Gowda died accidentally while practicing the role of Bhagat Singh going to gallows. The boy died of strangulation when he lost his balance after tying a rope around his neck.

His parents Nagaraju and Bhagyalakshami, who run a tea shop in the city, were out for work. On returning from work, they found the door locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks, when the boy did not respond, they broke open the door and found their son hanging, police said.

Chitradurga Extension police, who conducted an investigation, clarified that the death was an accident while practicing the role alone at home.

The boy was practising the role to enact at his school play on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1.

