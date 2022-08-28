In a fresh trouble for the ruling BJP in Karnataka, which is facing flak for alleged corruption in Public Works Department (PWD), two associations representing private unaided school managements have raised the issue of “rampant corruption” in the state education department.

Together, Schools Management Association (RUPSA), and Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), in its letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has named the state’s school education and literacy minister B.C. Nagesh. RUPSA president Lokesh T. claimed that this is third such letter they have addressed to the Prime Minister in this regard.

RUPSA also released an audio recording purported to belong to a Block Education Officer allegedly demanding bribe for processing an application for renewal of a school’s recognition. RUPSA members alleged that as much as 50 per cent cut is demanded by department officials to clear RTE reimbursements.

RUPSA has alleged that rampant corruption in the education department has forced several schools to the verge of closure. Despite several pleas to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister B.C. Nagesh, there is no improvement in the situation, it noted.

Echoing the RUPSA allegations, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), stated that they had also recently written to the Prime Minister about corruption in the state education department.

The Bommai government is already on the backfoot after the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) had alleged that bribes of 40 per cent are the norms for payments made out in the public works department.

