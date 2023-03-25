INDIA

K’taka: Security breach during PM Modi’s roadshow; one held

NewsWire
0
0

An incident of security breach was reported during the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Davanagere district of Karnataka on Saturday.

The incident happened when PM Modi took part in a roadshow in an open vehicle after landing at the helipad.

According to police, PM Modi’s vehicle was passing towards the venue of a public rally behind GMIT campus from the helipad.

All of a sudden, a youth jumped over the fence and started running towards the vehicle of PM Modi.

However, the police and security personnel rushed towards the youth and stopped him. Later, he was detained.

20230325-213602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KSRTC to seek overdraft to disburse salary

    Odisha police arrests two more in Rs 10 cr chit fund...

    Zydus Cadila trial for 12-18 concluded, 5 cr jabs by Dec:...

    Google moves Delhi HC against CCI after confidential report ‘leak’