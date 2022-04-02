INDIA

K’taka sends police team to AP’s Srisailam over pilgrim assault case

Karnataka Police on Saturday sent a team to look into the situation in Andhra Pradesh’s Srisailam where a violent clash involving pilgrims broke out.

According to the police, the decision to send the team of 14 policemen — two PSI’s, two ASI’s, 10 constables — was taken by the Karnataka state government.

After the team returns to Karnataka on Sunday, they will submit a detailed report on the violence and assault which took place on March 30.

At least two person from Karnataka were injured in the violence which which started as a verbal duel between a pilgrim and a local shop owner in Srisailam.

Srishaila Varimath, a resident of Janamatti village in Bagalkot district who suffered serious head injury, has been shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment.

The second injured person, Gopal, was sent by an ambulance to his village in Karnataka.

Lakhs of pilgrims from Karnataka visit Srisailam during the Ugadi festival. They will return home after a religious fair scheduled to take place on Saturday.

According to the pilgrims, the drinking water outlets established by the temple authorities on the main road of Srisailam were shut down on March 30 which created a scarcity.

The delegation of state pilgrims have met the Kurnool District Commissioner Koteshwara Rao and submitted a memorandum to him in connection with the issue.

The DC has assured of all cooperation and rectification of the problem.

