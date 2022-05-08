INDIA

K’taka sets up Commission to study political representation of Backward Classes in local bodies

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka government has constituted a Commission to conduct a study on suitable political representation for Backward Classes in local bodies.

The Commission is headed by retired Justice Bhaktavatsala while retired IAS officer CR Chikmath has been appointed as the member.

The Commission has been constituted following a Supreme Court direction in a case related to ensuring suitable representation for backward classes in Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies.

The issue was discussed at the all party meetings held on March 23 and 31 after which it was decided to hold the elections to these democratic institutions only after making provision for reservation for these communities.

The Commission would make suitable recommendations after studying the political backwardness of backward classes in these democratic institutions.

20220508-170433

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala BJP demands strong action against those defaming CDS Bipin Rawat

    Will visit Delhi to discuss Mekedatu project’s speedy implementation: K’taka CM

    Pinarayi Vijayan government 2.0 mix of youth and experience

    Investors shed Rs 2.5 trillion as equity indices plunges sharply