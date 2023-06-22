INDIALIFESTYLE

K’taka shocker: Father hammers two children to death

In a shocking case, a man bludgeoned his two children to death with a hammer in Srirangapatna town of Karnataka’s Mandya district, police said on Thursday.

The children were identified as four-year-old Adarsh and three-year-old Amulya. Srikanth, a resident of Maralagala, is the accused person, and he is on the run.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

The accused had assaulted the children with a hammer and had also attacked his wife, Laxmi.

The exact reason for the crime is not known yet and police are trying to collect information from his wife. The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday.

The accused hails from Jevargi in Kalaburagi district and worked at a farm of Virupaksha in Maralagala village. The Srirangapatna rural police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.

