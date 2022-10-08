INDIA

K’taka shop owner sexually abuses minor, case lodged

Karnataka Police said on Saturday that it has lodged a case against a shop owner for sexually abusing a minor boy in Dakshina Kannada district.

The incident took place in Kalladka and a probe has been launched by the Bantwal city police.

The police said that the complaint was lodged by the boy’s parents where they said that the crime took place when he was sent to pick up chicken tikka from Mohammad Ashraf’s shop.

When the boy entered the shop, the accused grabbed him and took him to a nearby farm where he sexually abused the minor.

When the boy protested against his advances, the accused also physically assaulted him.

The incident came to light when the accused tried to target the boy again. He had confessed to his parents what had happened.

