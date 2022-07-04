A case of stabbing has taken a communal turn in Chitradurga district of Karnataka. The police have stepped up security and are keeping a close watch all over the city in view of the seriousness of the issue.

It is suspected that the incident took place to avenge the killing of Hindu tailor Kanhaiah Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. However, the police have clarified that there is no communal angle in the incident.

Samiulla, a resident of Aluru was repeatedly stabbed by a Hindu youth on Saturday. Balekayi Srinivas, President for Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has alleged that there is a role of BJP and Hindu organizations in the stabbing case. There is a BJP MLA behind the incident, he said.

Samiulla, the local Muslim leader has been admitted to a private hospital where he is recovering. The accused youth had stabbed him in the Hiriyur police station limits.

Balekayi Srinivas has alleged that the accused Hindu youth participated in Maha Ganapathy Utsav and was an activist of Bajrang Dal. The attempt to murder has been made with an intent to spread communal hatred.

“The constituency is represented by a woman BJP MLA (Poornima Srinivas). Accused Hindu youth is supported by BJP leaders. The investigation has to be conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” Balekayi Srinivas said.

The family members of Samiulla said that there was no enmity between the Hindu youth and the victim. Samiulla had questioned the accused for staring and two hours later he was stabbed, the family said.

The police who took up the case for investigation, nabbed the accused Hindu youth on Sunday. The accused is identified as Nutan, an orphan, the police said.

However, Chitradurga police have ruled out the possibility of communal angle in the incident. Superintendent of Police K. Parashuram said that the investigations have not indicated any communal angle in the incident.

Accused Nutan is not a Bajrang Dal activist and victim Samiulla had supported BJP in the last elections. The accused had stabbed him for being questioned by Samiulla, SP Parashuram explained. Further investigation is on.

