The Karnataka government has stepped up vigilance on the movement of people from neighbouring Kerala in the communally-sensitive border district of Kodagu as a preventive measure to check criminal activities.

The move comes after the alleged killers of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Kumar Nettare reportedly escaped and took shelter in Kerala. The murder took place in Dakshina Kannada district, which is adjacent to Kodau, both bordering Kerala.

State Home Minister Araga Gnanendra said on Tuesday that the police have been directed to keep a check on those coming to Kodagu from outside.

It has become common to commit crime in Karnataka and then sneak into Kerala, while many criminals from Kerala take shelter in Kodagu.

“All such people will be observed,” Gnanendra said.

Ninety-five CCTV cameras have been installed across Kodagu district to step up vigilance.

“We are ready to take all preventive measures to stop criminal activities,” he said.

20220913-232003

