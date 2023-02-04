INDIA

K’taka: Student found dead in hostel, parents allege sexual harassment

A 17-year-old student was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her hostel room in Lingasagur town of Karnataka’s Raichur district, police said.

The parents of the victim studying at the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Pre-University College, have alleged that the Principal had sexually harassed her, killed her and later tried to stage her murder as suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Ishwarya, a class 11 science student. She was was found dead on Friday night.

The victim’s parents and relatives tried to enter the college premises on Saturday while alleging that the principal, Ramesh, is responsible for her death.

They also claimed that he used to call her repeatedly.

A case had been lodged in the Lingasaguru police station against the accused principal.

An investigation is underway.

