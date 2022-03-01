INDIA

K’taka student’s death: Cong calls Centre irresponsible

By NewsWire
The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre for the death of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar in Ukraine. State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said other countries have evacuated their students from war torn Ukraine, while our government is still mulling over the issue.

“It is painful that one of our students has lost his life in Ukraine. He had gone there for studies. Though, we have more medical colleges, since the demand is high, many students go to Ukraine to pursue medicine,” he said.

The Union government deputed four ministers to oversee the evacuation process only on Sunday. This shows how irresponsible the central government is towards rescuing Indian students, he said.

Both the state and the central governments have failed to bring back students from Ukraine. They must take action at least now and bring back Indian students to their motherland, Shivakumar said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi projects himself as ‘Vishwa Guru’. I will leave it for you to judge. Our foreign policy has totally failed and Indians have lost confidence in it. We have been seeing the sufferings of students who are stuck in Ukraine. Mere lip service won’t serve any purpose. The rescue promises should turn into a reality,” he said.

