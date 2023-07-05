Parents of a young woman engineering student, who allegedly committed suicide in her college hostel here, have lodged a police complaint suspecting foul play.

An investigation has been launched based on the complaint, police said on Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Preethi, a student of reputed Nagarjuna Engineering College, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room on Monday noon.

A second year student in the Information Science division, she stayed at a ladies hostel of the college.

Preethi hailed from Yalduru village near Srinivasapura in Kolar district.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that she had not gone to the college on Monday and stayed back in the hostel.

She had informed hostel warden and a friend that she was unwell and would not be attending classes.

When one of her friends went to her room to check on her, the incident came to light.

The college authorities immediately rushed her to Chikkaballapur Medical College hospital.

It is not known whether she had taken the decision to end her life due to personal reasons or a problem in the college.

As the parents have suspected foul play, the Vijayapura police have begun the investigation and ensured to look into all angles.

