K’taka: Surgery conducted on snake, cancerous tumour removed

Animal lovers are celebrating removal of a cancerous tumour from a snake through surgery in Dharwad city of Karnataka.

Dr Anil Kumara Patil, senior veterinary doctor attached to the veterinary hospital of the Agricultural University has successfully conducted the surgery.

Somashekar Channashetty, an animal lover and wildlife activist had rescued the snake, and after noticing the tumour, and brought the reptile to the doctor.

Somashekar Channashetty has explained that he got a call about the snake taking shelter inside a house. He had rescued a non-poisonous Trinket snake from there. He noticed a bump in its head.

He took the snake to Dr Anil Kumara Patil and after diagnosis, he detected a tumour and decided to remove it through surgery.

Dr Anil Kumara Patil explained that snakes are very sensitive beings. It is challenging to administer treatment to them. This snake had developed a tumour between its head and eye. The surgery went on for more than one and half hours.

“This was a risky operation and conducting it was a challenge as the brain and eye are very close. I have asked Somashekar Channashetty to keep the snake with him and nurse it,” he said.

The snake needs dressing for another two days. It is to be observed whether the tumour will grow again, he said.

