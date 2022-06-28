A Karnataka government schoolteacher in Tumakuru district has been suspended on charges of sending lewd messages, and porn videos to mothers of his students, Education Department officials said on Tuesday.

The suspended teacher was identified as M. Suresh, attached to Doddahatti Government Primary School near Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru.

He would talk friendly to women who came to the school for various purposes and get their mobile numbers, and later would send them lewd messages and porn videos.

The teacher would also call them up in the pretext of talking to his students but would flirt with them instead. Suresh also allegedly tell local youth that he had got political connections and would drink with them.

He is also charged with remaining absent from duty, claiming that the local MLA had called him for some other work. Action against him came after the villagers complained en masse to the Education Department against him.

The Education Department officers, who investigated the matter, found that all charges against him are true and he had been suspended.

