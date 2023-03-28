INDIA

K’taka: Teacher, headmaster suspended over sexual harassment of girl students

The Karnataka education department on Tuesday suspended a teacher and headmaster of a school in Tumakuru district over the sexual harassment of the girl students.

According to sources, the teacher Manjunatha from the Boragunte Government Primary School allegedly misbehaved and sexually harassed the victims everyday.

Meanwhile, the headmaster, Nataraj, was suspended for dereliction of duty.

The parents of the victims who were informed of the crime, barged into the school premises along with other local residents and questioned the accused teacher about his actions.

The mob had later beaten up Manjunatha and handed him over to the police.

Following the incident a team comprising the Block Education Officer (BEO) Timma Raju, Badavanahalli Police Inspector Hanumantarayappa and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Anita had inquired the students on sexual harassment by the accused teacher.

Manjunatha is presently under the custody of Badavanahalli police.

