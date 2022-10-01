INDIA

K’taka teacher thrashed for sexually harassing girl student

A teacher was stripped and thrashed for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student of a village school in this district of the state on Saturday.

According to police, the accused teacher has been identified as Lokesh Hodigere. The accused was allegedly harassing the girl student after the classes.

On learning about it, the parents, relatives of the girl and villagers barged into the school and questioned the accused teacher about his acts.

The group then stripped the teacher, dragged him to the school premises and thrashed him. After learning about it, the Block Education Officer Manjunath rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry into the incident.

After preliminary investigation, the accused has been suspended from the school.

The investigation revealed that the teacher was after the girl and would follow her home.

Further investigation is on.

