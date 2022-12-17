A Class-12 student has given birth to a baby in a government-run girls’ hostel in Chikmagalur city of the state, sources said on Saturday.

Dalit organisations have demanded strict action against the hostel warden and district social welfare officer.

The outfits, including Dalit Sangharsh Samithi (DSS) which raised the issue, alleged that the incident had taken place in a hostel where about 200 girl students reside.

According to sources, the social welfare officer has claimed that since the girl wrapped clothes around her abdomen, they were unable to recognise the pregnancy.

The police have lodged a POCSO case in this regard and started investigations.

Raising questions on the safety of girls in government-run hostels, the activists asked how parents can send their wards to government hostels under these circumstances.

Girls’ health conditions need to be checked once every three months. Had the authorities followed this rule, the incident would have come to light much earlier. Instead, the authorities have facilitated the delivery in the hostel, they charged.

The organisations have demanded registration of FIRs against the social welfare officer and the hostel warden- both women. The two should be terminated from their services, they asserted.

