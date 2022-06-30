Saalumarada Thimmakka would be conferred with the title of ‘Eco Ambassador’ with the status of minister of state with vehicle and all the facilities to work for the cause of environment protection, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function to celebrate the 111th birthday of Thimmakka and present the ‘National Greenery Award-2020’ to the Padmashree awardee.

The state government would bear the expenses of Thimmakka if she travels to other states as part of her green endeavour, Bommai said.

The state information department would develop an exclusive website for Thimmakka and to spread the spirit of her good work to the entire country, a web series too would be produced on people who have dedicated their lives for the cause of environment like Thimmakka, he said.

The government would soon issue the orders for allocation of 10 acres of land near Thimmakka’s native village. The BDA has already gifted a site to her. The state government would also build a house for her on the site, Bommai announced.

Thimmakka never expected any reward for her noble work.

“We should save the environment to sustain the future generations too, instead of robbing them of the future,” Bommai said.

Referring to the state budget, which for the first time has an exclusive ecological budget segment with an allocation of Rs 100 crore, Bommai said it would be spent to balance the environmental degradation on an annual basis.

“I am ready to grant more funds if needed,” he said.

