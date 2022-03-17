INDIA

K’taka to carve out a niche for itself under Bommai: Rajnath Singh

By NewsWire
0
0

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that Karnataka is making rapid strides and the state will soon carve out a niche for itself in the world under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Inaugurating the Flight Control System (FCS) complex of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here, Rajnath Singh praised Bommai as a competent and committed Chief Minister.

The Defence Minister also appreciated the cooperation of Bommai in establishing the FCS in just 45 days.

“Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru is always close to my heart. The state is like a big banyan tree. As it grows, it also flexes its roots deep retaining its tradition and culture. It is reaching out to the sky as a hub of modern technology,” Rajnath Singh said.

Lauding the achievement of DRDO and the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) for setting up the FCS complex in just 45 days, Singh said it is nothing short of a miracle.

20220317-232202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.