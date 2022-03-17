Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that Karnataka is making rapid strides and the state will soon carve out a niche for itself in the world under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Inaugurating the Flight Control System (FCS) complex of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here, Rajnath Singh praised Bommai as a competent and committed Chief Minister.

The Defence Minister also appreciated the cooperation of Bommai in establishing the FCS in just 45 days.

“Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru is always close to my heart. The state is like a big banyan tree. As it grows, it also flexes its roots deep retaining its tradition and culture. It is reaching out to the sky as a hub of modern technology,” Rajnath Singh said.

Lauding the achievement of DRDO and the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) for setting up the FCS complex in just 45 days, Singh said it is nothing short of a miracle.

