The Karnataka government has decided to form a ‘Technical Expert Committee’ in every district of the state to put forth recommendations to the district authorities about managing the possible third wave of Covid, sources in the health department said on Tuesday.

According to the health department, the third wave of Covid is predicted between October and November in the state. The proposed ‘Technical Expert Committee’ will monitor the situation and augment the efforts of district authorities in controlling the Covid menace.

The health department has also ordered tracking and tracing of at least 20 primary and secondary contacts of infected persons in the districts where more number of corona cases are being reported.

The special drive will be conducted in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Hassan, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chikmagalur and Chamaraanagar districts to identify contacts. Most of these districts are bordering Kerala and more number of Covid cases are being reported.

The Technical Expert Committee will comprise senior experts from the public health department, district survey officer, senior doctors, senior lung specialist, ICU experts, pediatricians, microbiologists, senior Ayush doctors and district surgeons.

The committee has been told to arrange meetings once in 15 days and given liberty to hold meetings on a need basis. They should in turn report the minutes of the meeting to the Commissioner of Health department and state level technical experts committee.

