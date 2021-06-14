Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh for all the families under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) which lost their earning or adult members due to Covid-19.

Taking to twitter, Yediyurappa said that due to the pandemic, many families in the state are in trouble. “Keeping this in mind, we have decided to give Rs 1 lakh to each BPL family, which lost their adult members,” he said.

The CHief Minister added that the benefits of the package will reach around 25,000 to 30,000 families and this initiative will cost the state exchequer between Rs 250 crore and Rs 300 crore.

