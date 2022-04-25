As the Bengaluru Tech Summit is approaching its Silver Jubilee Year, the state government has decided to raise the flagship tech event this year to international level, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons after participating in the curtain raiser for ‘Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022’, Bommai said: “I had an interaction with entrepreneurs of various sectors as part of the preparations for the Bengaluru Tech Summit scheduled to be held in November.”

“I have received many suggestions pertaining to policies conducive to industrial growth, creating ideal ecosystem and technological aspects. They will be implemented,” he said.

“Bengaluru Tech Summit will give a new dimension to the technology sector. Today’s meeting is very successful. The government will give a boost to various industrial sectors in the coming days,” he said.

“The state government is keen to develop Bengaluru as the number one Silicon City in the world. Action is being taken to improve the infrastructure in the outskirts of Bengaluru as well,” Bommai said.

