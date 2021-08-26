The Karnataka government has decided to set up a ‘secondary agriculture directorate’ which will work on the processing of food and all agro products.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that his government will work towards doubling the income of farmers and also added that the state aims to become first to increase the income of farmers two times by 2023-24.

The CM made this announcement after holding discussions with National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) and Chairman Empowered Body Doubling Famer’s Income, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare CEO Dr Ashok Dalwai.

A special task force is being formed in connection with processing of food and all agro products. It will also deal with horticulture, sericulture, animal husbandry, dairy, fishery. It will be called the secondary agriculture directorate, he explained.

“Karnataka has taken keen interest in doubling farmers’ income. We should achieve it by 2023-24. A detailed discussion is being held. Several steps needed to be taken for increasing farmers’ income by two times and the Central government is ready to work with us,” Bommai said.

A committee consisting of farmers under the leadership of the Agriculture minister will be formed. They will be in touch with the Centre and prepare a Karnataka specific report. With the help of agricultural universities the focus will be on seed, pest and fertilizer management and importance will also be given to improve nutrition levels in soil, he said.

