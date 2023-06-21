The Karnataka government has decided to create a separate cyber wing in every police station to counter fake news, and will also hold a meeting with the representatives of Facebook, Twitter, Google and other social media platforms.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Minister for Home Dr. G. Parameshwara said, “A meeting of representatives of Facebook, Twitter, Google and other social media platforms is being called soon. The number of persons indulging in circulating fake news is steadily growing and this will be contained.

“Whoever creates fake news and circulates it will be dealt with by initiating legal action. The action is certain no matter which political outfit one belongs to,” the state Home Minister said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed the authorities to track down the origins of fake news campaigns. The order has been issued following rampant fake news campaigns being carried out on social media platforms after the new Congress government assumed power in the state.

The officers have also directed to identify those who are spreading false news and initiate legal action against them. Siddaramaiah had a detailed discussion with state Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara regarding the order.

“In 2013, when the then Congress government assumed power, the fake news menace had cropped up. This time also political opponents are adopting the same tactic. The attempts are being made in the backdrop of fast approaching Lok Sabha elections. They are indulging in the circulation of more and more fake news and there is a possibility of creating unrest in the society,” the statement from the Chief Minister’s office said.

The Chief Minister asked the authorities to take action in the beginning itself by cutting off the roots.

During the BJP rule, the forces have tried to circulate false news on child lifters, transportation of cow meat, etc., said the CM.

“The people have rejected the BJP and Sangh Parivar with conviction and ruthlessness. There are signs of orchestrating clashes between groups, rioting through the fake news at a time when there is preparation for the Lok Sabha elections.

“Necessary action must be taken in this regard. Earlier, there was a dedicated technical team at the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate and state Police Headquarters. They detected fake news and warned people by conducting fact checks.

“However, this was stopped when the BJP came to power. This must be restarted,” Siddaramaiah told police officials.

The Chief Minister has instructed the cyber police to get ready to detect fake news and give a report on this on a monthly basis, the official statement added.

20230621-143804