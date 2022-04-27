The Karnataka government is taking up the exercise of vaccinating the 6-12 years age group school children in schools, as per the direction given by the Central government.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said this on Wednesday while speaking after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the Chief Ministers in the backdrop of rise in Covid cases across the country.

The Central government has directed to administer vaccine for the 6 to 12 years age group through campaigns in schools.

The state will intensify vaccination drives for those between 6-12 years, 15-18 years, 60 years and above persons, Bommai said.

The state has decided to carry out tests among patients admitted in all hospitals.

The samples will be sent for genomic testing, he added.

“The Central government has said that unnecessary restrictions are not required which create fear among the public. The public should lead life with precautions without affecting the economy,” he said.

“I have informed the union government of the status and contemporary situation regarding Covid in the state. Covid infection is under control but, after April 9, the positivity rate in Bengaluru has increased a bit,” Bommai said.

“We have decided to increase the testing, we have decided to carry out 30,000 tests every day in Karnataka. In 30,000 tests, 10,000 tests will be conducted in Bengaluru and 20,000 tests are being conducted across the state,” he said.

