Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Opposition leader in Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad and others reached New Delhi on Monday from Bengaluru on party high command’s direction.

Sources explained that the leaders have been summoned to strategise for the upcoming Assembly elections and to replicate the results of Himachal Pradesh. Before leaving for New Delhi, Siddaramaiah maintained that, “the party President has asked me to be there. I don’t know why I have been called.”

Shivakumar speaking to the media said, it is impossible to finish the Congress party in the country. “Few people are stating that if the Prime Minister is changed, there will be changes in the entire country,” he said.

There is no connection with Karnataka and any other state. Here, there is a system. The people are more conscious in the country and those in Karnataka are longing for change as administration has collapsed, he maintained.

The elections to corporations, zilla panchayat and taluk panchayats are not conducted as surveys have predicted that BJP will get defeated. BJP is fearing to go before people and also fears humiliation, Shivakumar said.

The Congress party would get a clear majority in the elections. It would win 140 to 150 assembly seats. Mallikarjun Kharge is holding reins in AICC and Rahul Gandhi has taken up a march to unite the country. The Congress will attain power in Karnataka, there should be no doubt about it, he said.

Reacting to Revenue Minister R. Ashok’s statement that Congress leaders are in touch with the BJP, Shivakumar maintained that he doesn’t want to talk about those who are frustrated. “Let them hold elections for civil agencies,” he taunted. The party leaders are expected to return on Monday night.

