K’taka town tense as abusive post on Shivaji surfaces

Following the abusive post on historical figure Shivaji, Karnataka town has become tense as Hindu organisations have called for a protest condemning the post on Tuesday in Vijayapura district of the state.

According to locals, the abusive post on Shivaji maharaj was posted on social media on Monday late night and it became viral in no time. The post was condemned by one and all.

According to police, the miscreant is identified as Amin Bandarakavate, a resident of Devaranimbaragi village in Chadachana taluk. The locals have decided to stage a protest in the Chadachana town condemning the incident.

The Hindu activists have also urged the police to arrest the accused person immediately. The police have beefed up the security in the wake of the protest call and to maintain law and order.

The police said that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident so far and are waiting for the directions in this regard by the senior officers.

20230131-115603

