Forest authorities on Thursday captured the tusker which killed two persons in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

The elephant was captured near Aralalusandra Kadanakuppe village in the Tenginakallu forest area near Channapatna town.

The forest department had launched a mega operation to capture the lone tusker and a team of five tamed elephants were roped in for the capture. Abhimanyu (tamed elephant) led the team of elephants into the jungle.

The captured tusker had attacked and killed 40-year-old Veerabhadraiah near Virupasandra village in Channapatna taluk and 40-year-old Ravi had died in Maleyuru forest range last week. The incidents raised concern and led to public outrage against the authorities.

Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre had stated that the elephant menace would be tackled and also announced Rs 15 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased. He also assured that he would direct the forest authorities to launch an operation to push back elephants which strayed into residential areas to deep forest regions.

The captured elephant would be kept in a temporary camp and would be shifted to another location as per the directions of senior officials of the forest department.

