LIFESTYLEWORLD

K’taka: Tusker which killed two persons captured, to be relocated

NewsWire
0
0

Forest authorities on Thursday captured the tusker which killed two persons in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

The elephant was captured near Aralalusandra Kadanakuppe village in the Tenginakallu forest area near Channapatna town.

The forest department had launched a mega operation to capture the lone tusker and a team of five tamed elephants were roped in for the capture. Abhimanyu (tamed elephant) led the team of elephants into the jungle.

The captured tusker had attacked and killed 40-year-old Veerabhadraiah near Virupasandra village in Channapatna taluk and 40-year-old Ravi had died in Maleyuru forest range last week. The incidents raised concern and led to public outrage against the authorities.

Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre had stated that the elephant menace would be tackled and also announced Rs 15 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased. He also assured that he would direct the forest authorities to launch an operation to push back elephants which strayed into residential areas to deep forest regions.

The captured elephant would be kept in a temporary camp and would be shifted to another location as per the directions of senior officials of the forest department.

20230608-170604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Five ways to build inclusivity in society

    BJP MP chases, collars three bike-borne snatchers in Bihar’s Aurangabad with...

    Matthew Lewis frustrated to be still known as Neville Longbottom in...

    Teachers’ scam: ‘OMR sheets with special codes used in exam’