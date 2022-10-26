HEALTHINDIA

K’taka: Two dead, over 40 fall ill after drinking contaminated water on Diwali

NewsWire
0
0

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, turned tragic for Hothpet village in Shahapura taluk of Yadgir district in Karnataka as two persons died and more than 40 are being treated at a hospital after allegedly drinking contaminated water, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday. According to the authorities, the deaths took place on Monday and since then the people of the village have been continuously falling sick.

Fear has gripped the entire village and most of the locals have developed symptoms of vomiting and loose motions. The health authorities have established a camp there to monitor the situation.

The locals are fearing the outbreak of cholera. The tragedy took place after water from the old well was supplied to the houses through tap connections. It is suspected that the water in the well is contaminated.

The deceased have been identified as Honnappa Gowda and Eramma. The locals have submitted many complaints regarding the supply of drinking water from the old well, but the authorities had turned a blind eye.

The locals have said that they had taken the samples of the water and got it tested in the laboratory. The reports said the water cannot be used for drinking purposes. The authorities knew this but did nothing, said a resident, Basavaraj Patil.

Ramesha Guttedara Shahapura, the Taluk Health Officer, said that the samples of the well water and water overhead tank have been tested and the results have established that they can be used for drinking purposes.

The fault is with the pipeline which the authorities are checking. Alternative arrangements have been made for supply of drinking water, he added.

20221026-141206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After a day of decline, India’s Covid tally rises to 17,135...

    US confirms a case of polio in unvaccinated man

    Work pressure raising heart attack, stroke risk in women than men

    Pfizer CEO tests positive for Covid again