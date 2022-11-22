INDIA

K’taka: Unable to get brides, young farmers petition tehsildar

A group of young farmers have approached the Kundgol tehsildar with their predicament of not getting brides in Hubballi-Dharwad district of the state.

The incident took place in Hosahalli village of Kundgol taluk in the district on Tuesday. The submission has been made to tahsildar Ashok Shiggavi.

“We come from an agricultural family and solely depend on farming for livelihood. Farmers are called the backbone of the nation. Soldiers protect our nation from enemies and farmers provide food to the people.

Being born to farmer parents, we have also followed the tradition. However, these days, people are not willing to get their daughters married off to men who are totally into farming.

The marriage alliances are being made only for youth who get some kind of job. The government should create an awareness in this regard among the people,” the submission demanded.

