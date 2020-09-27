K’taka unveils new policy to boost tourism, create jobs

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) Marking ‘World Tourism Day’, Karnataka unveiled a new tourism policy to create 10-lakh jobs and attract Rs 5,000 crore investments in the sector by 2025.

“Our aim is to increase the contribution of tourism to 20 per cent from 15 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) and attract more domestic and overseas tourists across the state, which has more to offer than rich flora and fauna,” said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday.

Unfolding a new chapter in the tourism sector battered by the corona virus pandemic since March, the five-year policy envisages a 360-degree marketing strategy to promote Karnataka in domestic and overseas markets by leveraging its brand (One State, Many Worlds) for more footfalls and position itself as the most preferred destination in the sub-continent.

“The policy aims comprehensive development of the sector across the state with focus on attraction, accommodation, accessibility, amenities and activities,” said state tourism minister C.T. Ravi.

Besides promoting heritage tourism, the policy pitches for agri and rural tourism with a to showcasing farming activities and the rural life across the southern state, including its local traditions, arts, culture, people and their cuisine.

“Heritage tourism will be promoted with focus on explore and experience. Measures will be taken to popularise the culture of Lambani and Adivasi communities at national and international levels as a special attraction to tourists from the world over,” asserted Ravi.

Karnataka is home to a rich world heritage, wildlife, waterfalls and more. The policy promotes new destinations, more investments and greater job opportunities in the tourism sector.

