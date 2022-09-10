Villagers in Karjagi village of this district killed a fox after it attacked two persons on Saturday.

The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital. Angry villagers are blaming the authorities for doing nothing to prevent the foxes from straying into the residential areas.

According to sources, 12-year-old Saleem Yalagacha and 35-year-old Veeranna Badada were attacked by it. Soon after the incident, the villagers chased and caught the fox and killed it.

Fox attacks are being reported from across the state in various districts. On August 23, a 9-month-old baby went missing in Malli village of Yadrami taluk in Kalaburagi district and its half-eaten body was found after two days. Villagers suspected it to be a fox attack case.

In August, people of Kaddaragi village close to Chittapura town in Kalaburagi district reported the threat of fox attacks in the second week of August. The foxes attacked people and livestock during the night. The development had created panic and tension in the region.

Six persons were injured in the fox attack and a skulk of fox also injured a cow and its calf. The foxes entered residential areas in packs during nights, wee hours and early morning hours and attacked humans.

The people are till date scared to come out of their houses during night, as a skulk of 4 to 5 foxes are spotted by local residents.

Besides, fox attacks were reported from Raichur district in which 12 persons were injured. Earlier, it attacked people who had gone to attend nature’s call early in the morning in Irakal village. Later, they started entering the residential area and attacking the people. The fox attack was also reported from Chilkaragi village of Maski taluk in the district.

The villagers of Tingunti in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district have killed a fox which attacked 10 persons. The fox attack was also reported from Chamarajanagar district.

The people have appealed to the forest department officials to provide solutions to the menace.

