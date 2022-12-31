INDIA

K’taka voters must decide whom to support, ‘patriots’ or forces backing ‘tukde-tukde’ gang: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the voters in Karnataka must decide whether to support ‘patriots’ or to go with parties which support the ‘tukde-tukde’ gangs in the country.

Addressing booth presidents of the party at the Palace Grounds here, Shah said that for the BJP, vote-bank politics is not important.

“The security of the nation is more important. In this direction, we have brought in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. By striking off Article 370 and the practice of triple talaq, we have proved that there won’t be any hesitation when it comes to national integration,” Shah said.

If people want a Popular Front of India-free Karnataka, they should vote for the BJP, Shah said.

Karnataka goes to the polls in the second half of 2023.

Claiming that the JD(S) and the Congress are two sides of the same coin, Shah said, “Voting for JD(S) is as good as voting for Congress in Karnataka.”

He added: “The JD(S) and the Congress, which are fighting against each other, will come together after the elections. The voters of Bengaluru and Karnataka should not leave any room for instability.”

The Home Minister also said that this time the BJP should be given a clear mandate when the state goes to the polls next year, adding that all the party workers should strive at the booth levels to achieve this.

Shah also expressed confidence that the BJP will win 21 seats in Bengaluru alone and form the government in the state.

“The party workers should leave behind all other works and just focus on achieving victory for the BJP,” Shah said.

