The Karnataka State Board of Wakf has locked the Fathima Masjid which came up illegally in a residential area of Sarathinagar locality in Belagavi district of the state.

Taking no chances, the police department increased the security cover surrounding the building on Tuesday.

A platoon of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) has also been deputed in front of the controversial building. BJP leaders and Hindu activists have objected to the conversion of the residential house into a mosque in the area.

The BJP and Hindu activists alleged that a residence has been turned into a masjid and is being handed over to the Wakf Board.

The activists had held a meeting with local residents in this regard and started a movement to vacate the masjid from the locality under the leadership of former BJP MLA Sanjay Patil.

Patil had demanded that the district authorities and the corporation vacate the mosque.

As per the locals, the authorities have turned a blind eye to the development. Even as they are aware of the illegalities, they have been pressured by the Congress MLA of Belagavi Rural constituency Lakshmi Hebbalkar in this regard.

They maintained that though complaints have been raised for over one year, no action is taken. Sri Ram Sena had given one week’s deadline to vacate the mosque.

Locals explain that the original owner had gifted the property to Moulana Abdul Kalam Educational and Charitable Society. Later, it was converted into a mosque.

The corporation has issued a notice in this regard regarding building license violation and carrying out religious activities in the property meant for residence. The Muslim leaders maintained that it was a property of the Wakf board.

Rudresh Ghali, the Commissioner of Belagavi Corporation, had issued a notice to the Wakf Board in this regard. Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC Working President, commented that as elections are nearing these things will come up.

“We have seen how things turned hostile in Mangaluru, Udupi and Karwar. They will do it here and other places as well. But, it won’t help them,” he stated in a veiled attack ob the BJP.

Churches and mosques have been in the country for thousands of years. Creating controversy now is not necessary. If the court order was given it was a different issue, it is wrong on part of BJP leaders to demand vacating of mosques. However, they will continue it till the elections are over,” Satish Jarkiholi stated.

Hindu organisations have decided to continue their agitation to get the Fathima mosque vacated completely. The issue is likely to create a law and order situation in the city.

20230117-142802