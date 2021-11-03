Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that all measures will be taken up to implement the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, and they will share surplus water from it with Tamil Nadu during distress years.

Talking to media persons after offering ‘Bagina’ (the gesture of revering nature for sufficient rains when reservoirs reach their maximum levels), he reiterated that the state is committed to implement Mekedatu project.

“Karnataka will take up the Mekedatu project to meet the drinking water needs of the state. We will see it to that people get drinking water from the project, without violating the the Tribunal’s final order,” he said.

Bommai criticised the Tamil Nadu government for objecting to all projects mooted in Cauvery basin by Karnataka. “We have spoken to senior legal counsel in New Delhi to wage a legal battle. The state’s interest will be protected and maintained before the Cauvery Water Tribunal and the Central Water Commission,” he said.

–IANS

mka/vd