INDIA

K’taka: Woman consumes poison on camera for not being allowed to see her child

A shocking incident of a woman — allegedly not being allowed to see her child — consuming poison on camera came to light on Monday at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to the police, the incident took place opposite to the Ozone Urbana apartment. The woman has been identified as Sumayya Banu from Tumakuru city.

The police said thar Sumayya is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Sumayya had separated from her first husband two years ago. The court had given the custody of their child to Sumayya.

Her divorced husband, Mohammad Iqbal, came to her house last month and took away the child.

She later got the information that her ex-husband and child were living near Devanahalli. She went there to take back her child where she picked up a fight with her ex-husband, following which she consumed poison in front of his house and made a live video of the act.

Doctors have stated that since she was rushed to the hospital on time, she could be saved. Devanahalli police have lodged a complaint and counter-complaint in the matter and are investigating the case.

