INDIA

K’taka: Woman tries to jump off police station building, saved

Timely action by police on Friday saved the life of a woman who attempted to jump off a police station building in Mudigere town of this district.

According to sources, the incident took place in Mudigere police station. Police have taken the woman into custody after rescuing her in a dramatic development.

A complaint was lodged against Shilpa, a resident of Hale Mudigere village, regarding a dispute with her sister in Mudigere police station in 2022.

She also faced charges of assaulting women staff of the police station.

The court has issued the summons to her for not attending the proceedings. Shilpa had come to the police station with the summons and climbed atop the police station and threatened to jump off the police station and end her life.

The police staff managed to divert her attention and managed to catch hold of her and foiled her attempt.

Photos and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

An investigation in the matter is underway.

Details are awaited.

