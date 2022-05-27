The suicide case of a young woman has taken a serious turn after some Hindu organisations and her family alleged that she was a victim of ‘love jihad’ in Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Shilpa Devadiga, 25, a resident of the Uppinakudru village near Kundapur city, died on May 25 after consuming rat poison. Hindu activists and her family have alleged that it was a case of love jihad and demanded action against the accused person.

The police have recovered a letter from the residence of Shilpa. Police sources said that the letter was in the form of a poem that talks about her exploitation.

The family of Shilpa has lodged a complaint with the Kundapur police station alleging the role of Azeez, a resident of Koteshwar behind her suicide. They have also named his wife, Salma Azeez. They charged that the accused forced her to convert to Islam and blackmailed her with obscene videos.

According to police, Shilpa was working in a garment shop for three years. She got in touch with the accused Azeez when she went to tutorials before joining the work. Though married the accused allegedly promised her marriage and abused her physically.

He often called her to his house. However, later he refused to marry her. Recently, Azeez came near her workplace and abused her. Not able to bear the insult, Shilpa consumed poison on May 23.

The brother of Shilpa informed police that though being married, the accused had trapped his sister Shilpa into a relationship. It is also alleged that he had sent her sweet messages promising her of marriage and had sent obscene photos to her.

Hindu activists have alleged that the accused had record videos of sexual acts. When she asked him to marry, the accused asked her to convert to Islam. On her objection, he threatened her with releasing her videos on social media.

