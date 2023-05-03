INDIA

K’taka won’t pardon abusers, raise ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ slogan & vote for BJP: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while attacking the Congress for proposing a ban on Bajrang Dal, on Wednesday gave a call to Karnataka voters to punish those “who hurl abuses”.

“Karnataka will not leave abuses just like that. Will you punish them? Raise the slogan of ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ and press the button for BJP at polling booths,” PM Modi stated.

Addressing his second rally for the day in the poll-bound state at Hattikeri in Ankola of Uttara Kannada district, PM Modi stated, “We have a vision for the development of the state. Congress has lost the trust of the people.”

PM Modi further attacked said, “The Congress top leader, who was the PM, stated that for every Re 1 released, only 15 paisa reaches the villages. No one disputed and took back the statement that time. Where did the 85 paisa go? Which is the hand that took away the 85 paisa?

“Congress is ready to eat 85 paisa in every project of Karnataka. For the BJP, nation is first and for the Congress corruption is the first. In Congress’ long rule, one family ruled India and it only ensured the growth of its family. The Congress party was involved in the biggest scandal of fake beneficiaries scam.

“The names of crores and crores of people were created on paper. They were not even born. The number of total beneficiaries is bigger than the population of Karnataka. 4.20 crore fake names were given for ration, four crore fake names were created on paper for gas subsidy; one crore fake names were used to grab the benefits under women welfare schemes; and there were 30 lakh fake names for student scholarships.

“About 10 crore fake names were included in the government. Whichever government came, the system was intact years after years. I have ended the corrupt system and saved Rs 3.75 lakh crore of poor man’s money,” PM Modi said.

The BJP government led by B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai had little time of 3.5 years. Their much time went in cleaning up the mess created by the Congress – JD(S) coalition. The FDI, which used to be Rs 30,000 crore, now under the BJP’s rule has reached Rs 90,000 crore. If BJP was to be not there during Covid, no one knows what would have happened?

“Have you seen what happened in Kerala and Maharashtra states during Covid pandemic?” PM Modi said.

