INDIA

K’taka youth arrested for bursting sky shot crackers from moving car

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka police have arrested a youth on charges of endangering public safety by bursting sky shot crackers from a moving car in this district of Karnataka on Saturday.

His car was also seized by the police.

According to police, Vishal Kohli was arrested from Manipal city. The youth had placed sky shot crackers on top of his car and burst them.

As the youth moved around in public places, the sky shot crackers kept exploding one after the other.

It was also a narrow escape for Kohli and others when the car moved dangerously close to a petrol pump. Video and photos of Vishal’s act went viral on social media triggering a barrage of comments with the public expressing concern over it.

The incident had taken place on Thursday and Vishal went missing as the police launched a manhunt for him.

Manipal police found him and arrested him this morning.

Further investigation is on.

20221029-093402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amnesty involved in Pegasus plot, says Assam CM

    Wear your professionalism when WFH

    Janhvi, Khushi remember mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary with throwback...

    Mekedatu padayatra won’t be allowed: K’taka Home Min