Even as top political bigwigs are camping in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district to campaign for the Sindhagi Assembly by-election, a case of “honour” killing is suspected to have taken place in the same district.

A youth who was in love with a girl belonging to another religion has gone missing in suspicious circumstances, and it is suspected that he had become a victim of “honour” killing, police sources said on Saturday.

Ravi Nimbaragi, 32, a resident of Balaganura in Alamela taluka is suspected to have been the victim of “honour” killing, having allegedly been hacked to death in front of his lover by her family and relatives. Sources also said that the killers have taken away his body along with them.

The girl belonged to the same village and there was a rift between the two families for the same reason. Nimbaragi’s parents have lodged a complaint with the Alamela police about their son going missing mysteriously.

Police have visited the village and taken up the investigation, but sources said that the girl’s family and relatives have disappeared.

