INDIA

K’taka youth who set himself afire over police harassment, succumbs

The youth who set himself afire over alleged police harassment succumbed to his injuries here on Tuesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Kiran Kumar, a resident of Nagarle village in Nanjangud taluk, had taken the extreme step at his residence due to police harassment.

In a video, he claimed that he was ending his life due to the harassment by the police in the custody.

He was rushed to K.R. Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for burn injuries.

Biligere police had taken the victim into custody in connection with an incident of a violence in the Nagarle village and tortured him.

After escaping from the custody, the youth returned home, poured petrol on his body and set himself ablaze.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20231114161504

