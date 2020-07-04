K’taka’s corona containment zones under strict lockdown

Bengaluru, July 4 (IANS) Surging Covid-19 cases across Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, forced the state government to enforce strict lockdown in all containment zones to check the further spread of coronavirus, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said on Saturday.

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has instructed officials to identify and seal all containment areas where Covid cases are high across the state, especially in Bengaluru to control the situation,” Sudhakar told reporters here.

Chairing a task force meeting ahead of a complete lockdown on Sunday, Yediyurappa allocated duties to cabinet ministers involved in the Covid fight for better coordination and optimal use of resources.

“Covid cases have been increasing in Bengaluru and other districts in the state over the last few days for various reasons. We have to work hard to contain the virus spread,” Sudhakar said.

With 1,839 new corona cases reported during the last 24 hours, the southern state’s positive cases shot up to 21,549, including 11,966 active cases and 9,244 cured patients. The state’s death toll increased to 335 with 42 more casualties since Friday.

Bengaluru accounted for 1,172 new cases, taking its tally of positive cases to 8,345 and active cases to 7,250 with 965 discharged patients till date, including 195 discharged during the day. As many as 129 persons died due to the virus since March 9.

“The chief minister has made his deputy C.N. Ashwath Narayan in charge of the Covid Care Centres, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka in charge of managing all private hospitals and me to manage the Covid war room,” said Sudhakar.

Though demand by the opposition Congress for re-imposing lockdown in entire Bengaluru during the weekdays came up for discussion at the meeting, Sudhakar said, no decision was taken as he and Narayan had suggested that it was not necessary at this stage.

“The Chief Minister will discuss the demand after consulting leaders of the Congress, the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and health experts on Monday,” added Sudhakar.

Narayan and Sudhakar are qualified doctors.

Besides Sudhakar, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister B. Sriramulu, Ashoka, Narayan, chief minister’s political secretary S.R. Vishvanath and top officials participated in the meeting at the state Secretariat in the city centre.

