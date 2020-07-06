K’taka’s Covid tally breaches 25k with 1,843 new cases

Bengaluru, July 6 (IANS) , With 1,843 fresh Covid cases over the last 24 hours, Karnataka’s positive cases rose to 25,317, including 14,385 active cases, said an official on Monday.

“With 680 discharged during the day, the number of cured shot up to 10,527, while 401 succumbed to the Corona virus pandemic so far, including 30 on Monday,” said a health official here.

Of the infected across the state since Sunday, Bengaluru accounted for 981, taking the city’s positive tally to 10,561, including 8,860 active.

“With 278 discharged in the day from across the city, the number of cured has gone up to 1,545 so far, while death toll increased to 155, with 10 on Monday,” said the official.

Of the 1,843 fresh cases from across the state, Ballari district accounted for 99, Uttara Kannada 81, Bengaluru Rural 68, Dharwad, 56, Hassan 49, Mysuru 45, Bidar 44, Udupi 40 and the remaining in other districts.

Of the 680 discharged in the state, 75 were from Dakishna Kannada district, 69 from Kalaburagi, 44 from Gadag, 29 from Bidar, 22 from Dharwad and the remaining from other districts.

Of 279 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state, 166 are in Bengaluru Urban district, 13 each in Dharwad and Kalaburagi, 11 in Raichur, 10 in Ballari, 9 in Hassan and the remaining in other districts./Eom/220 words.

–IANS

Sth/arm