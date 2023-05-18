INDIA

K’taka’s secure future, people’s welfare top priority: Shivakumar

The designated Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated on Thursday that the state’s secure future and people’s welfare were his top priorities.

Taking to social media, Shivakumar, who was vying for the post of Chief Minister, announced, “Karnataka’s secure future and our peoples welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that.”

Shivakumar also shared a picture with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and designated CM Siddaramaiah. The picture showed all three leaders raising their hands and expressing solidarity.

The designated Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said soon after the announcement by the Congress, that “Our hands will remain united to protect the interests of Kannada people.”

Siddaramaiah said that the Congress party will work like a one family to fulfil all guarantees assured by the party. “The government will also ensure pro-people, transparent and corruption free administration,” Sidddaramaiah said.

